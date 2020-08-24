InsideTulsaSports - Charles Chukwu kicks off a high-major recruitment

The state of Texas is absolutely loaded in the 2022 class and that particular statement has only become even more concrete thanks to the ascension of Charles Chukwu. Making the move into the Rivals150, Chukwu has begun to garner high-major offers but has kept his focus on getting better. “The summer has been pretty productive for me. I have been pretty much working on my game and my offense and trying to show people that I am not just a defensive player,” Chukwu said. “I have been working on my jump shot to expand my range. This summer, I have been just trying to compete to my best abilities to show that I am just as good, if not better, than everyone else.” Holding offers from Houston Baptist, Rice, TCU, Texas A&M, and Tulsa, Chukwu has already visited the campuses at Houston Baptist and Rice in the unofficial variety. Since June 15, the date that coaches could begin to contact rising juniors directly, Chukwu told Rivals.com that Rice, TCU, and Tulsa are the schools most frequently in contact with him, though he also said that Kentucky has begun to show interest but an offer has been extended.

2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position 2022 Rankings: Top 75



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Kentucky: “That (offer) would mean a lot to me. Kentucky isn’t just your average school, clearly, but that if I got the offer from them, it would show and solidify that I am legit and I am a very special player across the United States. That would be a big deal to me.” TCU: “The commitment they show to the players they are recruiting. They will tell you straight up what they see and why they are investing in you and really treat you like you are important to them. Their consistent message has been that I have a lot of potential and that with my position, I am better than most bigs around the country and that if continue to work gradually, I will blow up and become better than them.” Tulsa: “They also see my athleticism and defensive potential, but also that if I keep working, I can be very special.”

RIVALS' REACTION