Football is a family affair for Stokes and Higuera

Following in your brother's footsteps can sometimes be tough, especially when the older brother is extremely accomplished at the school and plays the same position.

But for Keylon Stokes and Adam Higuera, it has been an advantage for them to follow their brothers at the University of Tulsa.

So much so that Stokes has a great chance of surpassing most of brother Keevan Lucas' statistics at TU. And Higuera is so good following his brother Rey Higuera that he could wind up playing on Sundays next season.

Both Stokes and Higuera hope to take advantage of a bonus fifth year of eligibility in 2021 due to the NCAA's granting all players an extra year because of last season's shortened Covid season.

It has helped that both Stokes and Higuera have benefitted from great advice and support from the older siblings.

"The best advice he's given me is in college, just take it a day at a time," Stokes said. "Don't jump ahead, don't try to move too fast. Find your way, because that is what college is all about. Don't go out here and lose yourself. Stick to who you are."

For Higuera, being the long snapper at TU means that there has been a Higuera at that position for nine of the past 10 seasons.

"Rey told me prior to me coming here to make every moment count because it goes by so fast," Higuera said. "Just go out and have fun.

"One thing I really remember from him talking to me about is that Coach Montgomery is one of the most fun coaches you can play for. He makes the game fun for you. I can say that has been 100 percent truth."

Rey Higuera and Keevan Lucas both were members of Philip Montgomery's first team at TU - the 2015 Golden Hurricane squad that played Virginia Tech in the Independence Bowl.

Rey Higuera played in the 2012 Liberty Bowl victory over Iowa State on a 11-3 team that finished the season ranked No. 25. Lucas finished his TU career in 2016 on a 10-3 team that defeated Central Michigan in the Miami Beach Bowl.

Lucas wound up No. 2 in career receptions at TU with 240 and No. 3 in receiving yards with 3,240 yards. He is tied for first in touchdown receptions at 32 with Steve Largent and Howard Twilley.

It is reasonable to think that Stokes (5-10, 198, Manvel, Tx.), who is already No. 11 in receiving yards at 2,402 yards, can not only surpass his brother in receiving yards, but can also become the all-time leader in receiving yards set by the great Twilley in 1965.

Stokes' best year was in 2019 when he caught 62 passes for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns. He led TU in with 46 catches for 644 yards in the Covid shortened nine-game season. He needs 849 yards to best his brother and 942 yards to surpass Twilley.

"It would be amazing because it is something I've always wanted," Stokes said of the chance to set TU's receiving yards record. "I've been working for this my entire life. When my brother came here and all the records he set. For me being as close as I am, it just makes me want to go harder and finish strong."

Lucas has always been a great supporter of his brother, but has always emphasized that Keylon has to prove it. Showing him that little brother is worthy of wearing his No. 2 jersey. Showing him that Keylon can pass his big brother.

"He gives me his advice so I can go out there and beat his numbers," Stokes said of his brother. "It's not like he's doubting me or anything like that, he's just pushing me harder so I can go out and beat him."

Twilley ended up No. 1 at TU in catches with 261 and receiving yards with 3,343 - both which were NCAA records for a long time after Twilley finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting. Current Director of Player Personnel and Development, Dan Bitson, is No 2 at 3,300 yards.

Montgomery certainly is appreciative of all of Stokes' qualities.

"Keylon is a guy who has just been doing it now forever. He does so many things," Montgomery said. "He's got so many tools in his belt. We put him in the backfield and motion him, we press him vertically, he catches the ball over the middle, he makes big time catches. He's just such a fantastic leader for us."

Higuera has already continued his brother Rey's flawless long snapping duties, although unlike with receivers, the best long snappers are the ones who aren't noticed. Mistakes are not an option.