TU Summer Position Breakdown: Linebacker

Justin Wright is the face of Tulsa's defense in 2022. He's the leader, the playmaker, and is just a flat-out terrific football player.

"I think this is the year for Justin," TU coach Philip Montgomery said. "Has had great years before, but this is the one that, kind of from a production standpoint, that you want to see him continue to grow and produce.

"I think he has the chance to become a dominant type player in our league."

Wright, a 6-foot-2, 239-pound fifth-year Mike linebacker from Cooper HS in Abilene, Texas, is the heart of Tulsa's defense, and is a big reason linebacker will be a strength again in 2022. He plays with a tenacity at all times that hypes up the rest of the defense.

"Justin Wright really took over that spot a couple of years ago and really made it his home," Montgomery said. "He's a guy who is an all-conference player, he's a guy that's got a chance to play at the next level.

"He's a consistent Mike linebacker for us. Tackle-to-tackle, sideline-to sideline. Does a good job of dropping back into coverage. Had the pick six versus Oklahoma State."

That 55-yard interception return at OSU last year set the tone for TU nearly defeating the Pokes. And it showed Wright's instincts and playmaking ability.

"He is the leader of our defense. He's making the calls, he's getting us aligned. I think he has really grown in that sense," Montgomery said.

Wright tied for the lead in tackles with 82 last season for the Golden Hurricane with since graduated Yohance Burnett, including 5.5 tackles for loss. He also had a forced fumble.

Outside of Wright manning the middle linebacker spot, Tulsa has other talent at linebacker, including Jon-Michael Terry, who is returning from a torn bicep injury that caused him to miss the final nine games of 2021.

Terry is a 6-3, 252-pound seventh year senior Will Linebacker who transferred after the 2020 season from OU, where he played in 42 games, including 8 starts for the Sooners. While at OU, the Tulsa Victory Christian graduate had 52 career tackles, including 5.5 for loss.

"Jon-Michael Terry, game one, played fine. Game two, got better, game three got even better," Montgomery described. "Got a little banged up as we went into that one. I really thought that he was coming into his own."

In four games for TU in 2021, Terry had 8 tackles, including 2 for loss and a sack.

"He's got length. He can really do some things in the blitz package stuff and getting pressure on the quarterback," Montgomery said of Terry. "Does a nice job into coverage. He has continued to grow. I think just that year, and being able to do what he did, it's going to pay dividends for us come fall.

"I really think we've got a great one-two punch with him and Justin being our two interior backers, being our Mike and our Will.

Outside of Wright and Terry, Grant Sawyer is Tulsa's most experienced linebacker. The 6-2, 220-pound fifth-year Star Linebacker from Liberty Christian HS in Argyle, Texas, has played in 46 games for the Golden Hurricane.

The durable Sawyer has not missed a game since playing in all 12 games as a true freshman for TU in 2018. He has mostly been a backup rotation player who has seen a lot of playing time.

"Grant right now will be starting at the Star," Montgomery said. "Played a lot last year, and I thought his production was good. Grant does a good a job. He's one of those guys who started out as a safety in high school and was able to move down closer to the box. Has really handled that transition extremely well."

In 13 games last year, Sawyer had 29 tackles, including three for loss and sack. He broke up a pass, had a quarterback hit, and forced a fumble.

"He's a guy that can play inside or can play outside of the box, which is a nice combination to have," Montgomery explained. "Does a good job in the coverages, does a good job in the blitz packages. Is a good open field tackler. Is what you need. He's kind of made his mark there and is continuing to grow and battle for that spot."

Dorian Hopkins is a player who gets noticed when he is in the game. The 6-foot, 235-pound fourth-year player from Memphis University High School is a good athlete who makes plays.

"Dorian Hopkins can really play all three spots, but is really probably more suited to the Will or the Mike," Montgomery said. "He's got a great initial first step. Has a lot of pop when he hits you. Being more consistent in his play is what he needs to continue to do."

In 12 games last year, Hopkins had 26 tackles, including three for loss. He forced 2 fumbles, broke up a pass, and had a quarterback hit. In 22 career games for the Golden Hurricane, Hopkins has 36 tackles, including 4 for loss.

"A tremendous athlete," Montgomery said of Hopkins. "Has played on special teams, has played in games. Has made an impact. I think a guy whose best days are still in front of him."

Mitchell Kulkin is a former walk-on from Jenks who earned a scholarship through consistent production at TU and hard work. The 6-foot, 213-pound fifth-year player at TU has played 32 career games for the Golden Hurricane, including 12 last year. He had 13 tackles last season, including a quarterback hit. He has 25 career tackles.

"Mitchell Kulkin can play all three (linebacker positions), and has in one game," Montgomery said. "Really consistent linebacker right here out of Jenks. Has played and made tremendous plays on special teams. But a guy who continues to grow and does good things for us."

Brian Johnson is a transfer from Texas A&M who made 3 tackles in 8 games in his second season at TU after making 5 tackles for TU in 6 games in 2020. The 6-1, 198-pounder is in his fifth year of college. He had 7 tackles at Texas A&M as a freshman.

"Brian Johnson is a guy who hasn't gotten to play a lot up to this point. I thought he really had a good spring," Montgomery said. "Explosive type of guy, just needs to be a little more consistent, a little more disciplined in some things. Can really run sideline to sideline and can make tackles. Good open field tackler."

Jaden Moore redshirted last season after signing in 2021 from Green Oaks HS in Shreveport, Louisiana. Montgomery said the 6-3, 220-pounder "has done a nice job" at Will Linebacker in the spring.

Bershard Glaspie is a 6-2, 209-pound scholarship player from Mesquite (TX) Poteet HS. He redshirted in 2019 and played in three games in 2020.

Returning walk-ons include Sam Clayton (6-0, 201, Jr., Prosper Tx., Legacy Christian) and Trever Reh (6-2, 223, Jr., San Diego Cathedral Catholic).

Tulsa's newcomers in 2022 include Zachary Neilsen (6-1, 220, Brisbane, Australia) and Eli McWilliams (6-1, 220, Tahlequah). Neilsen arrived at TU in January.

"Zach Neilsen, the kid out of Australia. He's really slapped together well," Montgomery said. "Does a great job in the weight room. Very determined. Is learning a little bit more, catching up to the speed of the game.

"Obviously, coming out of Australia, it is a little bit different feel for him. I thought he did some good things this spring. I think he will grow leaps and bounds as he gets into fall camp. Getting the spring under his belt, understanding the speed of the game, learning our defense. I think he's going to be a good player for us."

McWilliams is recovering from a knee injury, but should be at full speed in the fall.

"Eli McWilliams out of Tahlequah. You know what he is. He's long, he can run," Montgomery said.

With very experienced, accomplished players in Wright, Terry and Sawyer returning, along with other talent, linebacker is a position to watch in 2022 for the Golden Hurricane.

"I think our linebacker corps has a chance to be probably one of our strongest positions this fall," Montgomery said.