Tulsa Football: 2022 Recruiting Recap

The Golden Hurricane received 15 total letters of intent for the class of 2022, including 12 in the early December signing period, and also added two mid-term D-1 transfers. The following is an in-depth recap of Tulsa's 2022 recruiting cycle, with focus on in-state prospects, battles with Power Five schools and AAC foes, as well as what's left for TU as they still have open scholarships.

"As a whole, I’m really excited about this class with the signees in December, some mid-year transfers and the additions today," said Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery. "With what we’ve added on both sides of the ball and special teams, I thought we attacked some of the needs we had, and attacked it with getting good players.

"These are guys that have great length, can attack the field, whether that’s as a receiver stretching the field and being dynamic with the ball in their hands, or as a defensive back being able to cover up guys and cover ground making the field seem small."

As expected, the three signees on February 2 were Beggs (OK) cornerback Kyron Grayson, Flower Mound (TX) Marcus tight end Connor Vaughn and Clute (TX) Brazoswood defensive end Vontroy Malone. Inside Tulsa Sports profiled all three prospects over the past two weeks, when they made official visits to TU. (See links at the bottom of this article)

The Hurricane had quite a flurry of activity in the last few weeks, with two official visit weekends (Jan. 21 and Jan. 28) and three commitments since January 26. Tulsa also extended several new offers, mainly to junior college prospects and D-1 transfers that are yet to make a decision. TU still has approximately seven open scholarships to fill.

Tulsa did lose one long-time commit to a Power Five school, as Tomball (TX) offensive lineman Landon Roaten -- who committed to TU in July -- switched his commitment to Washington State on January 25. The Hurricane tried to replace him by extending late offers to Pineville (LA) tackle Kaden Moreau and Fort Worth (TX) Paschal tackle Samora Ezekiel, but the pair signed with Louisiana and North Texas, respectively.

Tulsa is still looking to add to the offensive line, defensive line and a few other spots, as the regular signing period runs through April 1.