The regular signing period for college football is fast approaching, as National Signing Day is on February 6. With less than a week to go, Tulsa coaches are still working to add a few more pieces while attempting to secure the verbal commitments already in place.

Last weekend was huge for TU, as the Hurricane picked up seven commitments and addressed numerous areas of need. Tulsa signed nine prospects in the early December period and currently has 10 additional commitments.

Tulsa has hosted a large number of official visitors over the past two weekends and will likely have a few more on campus this weekend.

Earlier this week, Inside Tulsa Sports introduced fans to new TU commitments Ethan Hall and Jaise Oliver. Tulsa also added talented cornerbacks Reggie Ellis of Houston (TX) Aldine Davis and Stanley Wynn of Sanford (FL) Seminole, along with offensive lineman Tyler Smith of Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley.

"I loved the campus and the environment, and they are really big on education," said Ellis. "I also wanted to be a part of a good defensive backfield, and I feel like I could learn a lot and produce more at Tulsa."

As a senior, Ellis totaled 30 tackles, 15 pass breakups and an interception, earning first-team All-District honors.

"I am a long rangy corner who loves to press," Ellis explained. "I am very physical, smart and love to take risks. I play zone very well too, and I disguise coverages very well."

Tulsa dipped into Florida for cornerback Stanley Wynn, who also had offers from Florida Atlantic, Georgia State, South Alabama and several others. He helped Seminole to an 8-2 record this season.

North Crowley offensive lineman Tyler Smith says he committed to Tulsa due to "the engineering program" and the "awesome campus and coaches." The powerful 6-foot-5 and 310-pounder picked TU over offers from Houston, Navy, New Mexico and several others. As a senior, he helped pave the way for a rushing attack that produced 293 yards and 3.5 touchdowns per game on the ground.

"I’m a mean, nasty guy," Smith described. "When I come off the ball, I want to overpower you and put you in the ground. I’m good at run blocking, a good pass protector and excellent at cut blocking."

Tulsa also picked up verbal commitments last weekend from highly-recruited prospects Cooper Laake and Thomas Grayson.