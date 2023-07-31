3-star running back Kiefer Sibley of Waco (TX) Connally picked up a Tulsa offer in March after an unofficial visit. He was back on the TU campus in June and liked what he saw from the Golden Hurricane.

“It was a great visit,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports earlier this month. “I had a lot of fun and found out a lot of new stuff about Tulsa. It’s a great coaching staff. I really like the staff.”

The 5-10 and 187-pounder also has offers from Purdue, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Texas State, Sam Houston State and Abilene Christian, and he said Tulsa, Texas State and Purdue were pursuing him the hardest as of early July.

When making his college decision, Sibley will be looking at a few key factors.

“I want to play early, get a good education for after football, and have a good environment,” he said.

Sibley lists his ability to make plays in space as one of his biggest strengths. As a junior last season, he rushed for an eye-catching 2,291 yards and 29 touchdowns on just 186 carries in 12 games – an average of 12.3 yards per rush.