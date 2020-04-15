Tulsa was the first school to offer 2021 Wagoner (OK) defensive end Isaac Smith, who took in a Junior Day on the TU campus on March 7. The 6-foot-6 prospect was impressed with what Tulsa had to offer, and he committed to the Golden Hurricane on Wednesday, April 15.

"My decision was based on the fact that it’s very family oriented, it feels like when you go there that you’re part of a family and that’s what I was looking for," Smith told Inside Tulsa Sports shortly after his decision. "It feels like home, pretty much because it is. But I love the amazing city, school and program, including the coaches and all the faculty. It’s such a great place to be, and I love everything about it.

"I thought and thought, and I couldn’t think of somewhere I’d rather ever go than TU. Tulsa brings a bunch of opportunities on and off the field. Combine that with the very family oriented program, then it’s the best place to be in my opinion."

Smith's experience at Tulsa's Junior Day was also a plus.

“I thought the junior day went great,” he said last month. “I had an amazing time up there. I thought the practice was really cool, and the campus is super nice. The facilities were all super cool.

“Overall, I had a pretty great time up there. The coaching staff and everyone was super nice up there, and I had a lot of fun getting to see all the facilities and the campus.”

Smith also had junior day visits lined up to Kansas and Kansas State, but on March 13, the NCAA instituted a temporary recruiting dead period in all Division I sports through at least April 15 due to COVID-19. Kansas State and Iowa State both visited with Smith at his school earlier this year.

Smith helped Wagoner to a 10-3 record last season, totaling 122 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 38 quarterback pressures, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.

“I’m a pretty good speed rusher, good with my hands,” he said. “I’m a smart player and deceptively strong.”

In the off-season, Smith is working hard to improve his game and add weight to his frame.

“I’m just working on gaining weight and strength, staying fast and bettering my technique,” he explained.

Tulsa currently has two commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, including wide receiver Ken'Daylon Wilson from Hempstead, Texas. Verbal commitments are non-binding, and prospects can sign letters of intent during the early December signing period.