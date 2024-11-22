Young talent finally emerging for struggling Tulsa squad

The emergence of a playmaker like Joseph Williams gives Tulsa hope for not only the last two games of the season, but also for the future.

A true freshman, Williams is coming off a career game that helped TU almost defeat East Carolina in a heartbreaking loss last week.

Young freshmen receivers like Williams and Corey Smith are the types of players that Tulsa needs to develop in order to create a potent passing attack in the future.

Those youngsters, along with the not so young, will get a chance to see what they can do Saturday afternoon when the Golden Hurricane plays South Florida at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at 2:30 p.m.

Especially with Tulsa (3-7, 1-5 AAC) being eliminated from having a .500 season and bowl eligibility, playing for the future is something that needs to be done. The improvement has been noticeable for many of the youngsters.

“I think the receivers initially had a hard time knowing routes, timing, separation,” Wilson said of his young receivers. “So, some of the young guys weren’t playing as fast, playing as confident. You see us now making more competitive plays. I think we made 7 of 12 contested catches in the last game. I think three weeks ago, we didn’t even make one.

“Our ability to make plays in tight coverage, that has improved. Last game, we got some corners back, and I think that helped, because our pass defense has struggled. But I think the biggest improvement has been that young receiver group.”

Williams had five catches for 158 yards (31.6 yards per catch) and three touchdowns last week, increasing his season totals to 20 receptions for 397 yards and 4 scores for the season. Smith has 12 catches for 179 yards (14.9 ypc) and two touchdowns.

Of course, in the crazy days of NIL, keeping outstanding young talent from being poached by other teams after the season is something that all coaches, including Wilson, are aware that needs to be addressed every year.

“I know for a fact right now that there are teams right now that are third party contacting our players,” Wilson said. “Every school in the country does that. If they say they aren’t, they’re lying, including us.