By 8:30 am on February 1, Tulsa had signed nine additional high school prospects in the 2023 class. TU also added eight scholarship transfers.

National Signing Day is often full of surprises, but TU's was fairly drama free. The biggest news was the addition of 3-star linebacker CJ Turner, who committed to TU and signed on signing day. The former Colorado commit also had offers from Kansas, Memphis and Tulane.

Below is a look at the prospects signed by Tulsa Football during both the early December signing period and the regular signing period on February 1. For a look back at all the info leading up to National Signing Day, check out the links at the bottom of this article. Stay tuned for our full Tulsa Football Recruiting Recap coming soon.