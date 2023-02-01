News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-01 11:22:05 -0600') }} football Edit

2023 Tulsa Football Signees

Chris Harmon • InsideTulsaSports
Publisher
@ChrisHarmonITS
Publisher and Managing Editor of Inside Tulsa Sports since 2002 and senior writer for Hurricane Elite magazine. Former TU beat reporter for the Moore American and the McAlester News Capital.

By 8:30 am on February 1, Tulsa had signed nine additional high school prospects in the 2023 class. TU also added eight scholarship transfers.

National Signing Day is often full of surprises, but TU's was fairly drama free. The biggest news was the addition of 3-star linebacker CJ Turner, who committed to TU and signed on signing day. The former Colorado commit also had offers from Kansas, Memphis and Tulane.

Below is a look at the prospects signed by Tulsa Football during both the early December signing period and the regular signing period on February 1. For a look back at all the info leading up to National Signing Day, check out the links at the bottom of this article. Stay tuned for our full Tulsa Football Recruiting Recap coming soon.

DIVISION-1 TRANSFERS:

• DL Zaid Hamdan - Southern Illinois / James Madison / Ohio State

• DB Adrian Huey - Kentucky

• DB Demarco Jones - Oklahoma State

• DB Keuan Parker - Arkansas

• RB Braylin Presley - Oklahoma State

• LB Julien Simon - Southern Cal

• LB Coleton Smith - Southwest Baptist

• DB Kanion Williams - Oklahoma State

MORE TULSA FOOTBALL RECRUITING:

2023 National Signing Day: What to expect for Tulsa

In-state commitments roll in for Golden Hurricane

TU adds to 2023 class after another successful weekend

Update: Tulsa Official Visits and a flurry of activity

Tulsa Football Transfer Tracker

Closer look at TU's early football signees

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}