TU Football Recruiting Notebook: What's left for Tulsa?

Tulsa signed 12 prospects in the early December signing period and also added two Division-1 transfers in DL Jayden Simon from Colorado and WR Isaiah Epps from Kentucky. However, the Golden Hurricane has plenty left to do in order to fill out its 2022 recruiting class.

Over the last week, TU hosted seven recruits for official visits, lost a commitment to a Pac-12 school, and extended offers to six more 2022 prospects - three in high school, one D-1 transfer and two in junior college.

Tulsa is gearing up for another big official visit weekend this week -- the last one before the regular signing period begins -- and the Hurricane still has almost a dozen spots to fill.

