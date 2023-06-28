For a school that produced record setting tight end Garrett Mills, and standout pro Charles Clay, the fall of production for Tulsa tight ends has been staggering.

The drought, however, may be over.

With a new sheriff in town in offensive mastermind Kevin Wilson, a significant number of passes may be flowing to tight ends in Wilson's first year as Tulsa's head coach.

Tulsa tight ends likely won't put up Mills' outrageous numbers (87 catches for 1,235 yards in 2005), but still, TE's are highly likely to become receiving threats again.

All you have to do is look at history.

Under former TU coach Philip Montgomery, Tulsa tight ends were routinely reduced to less than 10 combined catches. The high total for a TE was when Cole Neph caught 14 passes for 200 yards in 2018.

Last season, Ethan Hall led TU with 6 catches for 42 yards, followed by Colby Powers with 5 catches for 24 yards, while Bayne Tryon had one catch for 7 yards. So, a combined 11 catches for 73 yards is not impressive.

The returning trio of Hall, Powers and Tryon will get to show this year whether the low total had to do with them or if it was a product of a system that didn't use tight ends much. Especially in the passing game.

Wilson believes his tight ends will be productive this season under tight end coach Greg Frey. But Wilson made it clear that the best players will be on the field, whether it be four-wide receiver sets without a tight end, or even two-tight ends at once in normal game conditions.

"Why do you play tight ends? Because they're good," Wilson said. "Why do you not play tight ends? Because they're not good.

"You earn the right to get the ball thrown to you. I like the group. There's some depth there."

The way Wilson went on to talk about his tight ends, however, implies that there is a good chance they will play a key role this season for the Golden Hurricane.

"I think you might see some more of the one tight end sets," Wilson said. "And when you watch them, I would say that position blocked as good, or better, than the offensive line in our spring drills. So that's going to be nice to have."

Tulsa knew what it was getting when it hired Montgomery in 2015. His prolific Baylor offenses, when he was Offensive Coordinator there, produced the same type of paltry statistics for tight ends that TU tight ends would have during his eight-year tenure.

On the other hand, Wilson's offense while Ohio State's OC had Cade Stover catch 36 passes for 406 yards and 5 TD's last season. While at OU as the OC, Wilson had first round pick Jermaine Gresham at his disposal, and he had 66 catches for 950 yards and 14 TD's.

In general, Wilson's tight ends produce decent, but not earth-shattering numbers. But they are important members of the offense, and are used as receivers and blockers.

Ethan Hall (6-foot-3, 240, Sr., Bixby) is the returning starter, and has been a good player for Tulsa. He has made some big catches in his limited opportunities, and is a ferocious blocker.

Hall's biggest problem has been being too emotional, especially when it comes to getting flagged for personal fouls. Wilson liked what he saw from Hall in the spring.

"Ethan has been really good," Wilson said. "We're getting him under control with his emotions."

Hall is listed at first team on the depth chart, while Tryon, a 6-2, 232-pound junior from Cy-Fair in Houston, is listed second on the depth chart.

"Bayne has lost some weight. He's gotten down to 220,” said Wilson. “We've got to get him bigger."

Powers is a 6-4 sophomore Arizona transfer from Klein Collins HS in Texas who is listed third on the depth chart.

"Colby has surprised me," Wilson said of Powers. "He's about 240. He's adequate in the passing game, but a better blocker than I thought we had."

Other tight ends are redshirt freshman Connor Vaughn (6-5, 248, Flower Mound Marcus) and true freshman Luke McGary (6-3, 252, Plano Prestonwood Christian).

Wilson is especially high on McGary.

"I think our freshman, Luke McGary, is the best of all of them," Wilson said. "So, I wouldn't be surprised if we see the freshman in the mix."

Each tight end brings his own strengths to the table.

"I think the two best receiving guys are Ethan and Bayne, and Colby's not bad," Wilson said. "And the two younger guys, redshirt freshman (Vaughn) and Luke McGary, they're 248 to 252 pounds. They're big, good-looking dudes. They're young, but they have to have toughness to help us at that position.

"I like the toughness, I like the depth. Hopefully that can help us to be multiple. At the same time, if they don't handle the load, then we'll see a lot of spread sets. We'll see."

Overall, Wilson likes his tight end options.

"I think they will catch the ball well. We'll have a good passing attack. I think that position will complement the line,” Wilson said. "If you're running the ball, if you're running to the tight ends at the point of attack, if your back stays, you've got the key cut off block.

"So, if your tight ends are good, it really helps you. And I think we've got a chance to be pretty good there."