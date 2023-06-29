Tulsa Football is on an incredible recruiting run. In 10 days, the Hurricane has picked up five commitments from highly-recruited prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. On Thursday, it was Flower Mound (TX) Marcus offensive lineman Jack Tanner, who holds over 25 offers.

On top of being a talented football player, Tanner also excels in the classroom. It was a mixture of the football program and educational opportunities that led the 6-foot-6 and 290-pounder to choosing Tulsa.

"Tulsa was the best balance of academics and football," he told Inside Tulsa Sports. "Coach (Kevin) Wilson has a proven track record of developing guys like me into NFL offensive linemen. And there is also a proven path of student athletes to medical school. I also plan to enroll in January and go through spring with the team.

“I am unique in the fact that I want to major in Biology on the Pre-Med path, which is very challenging. Tulsa is a place that I can for sure do that. I also want a family atmosphere where the coaches care about my pursuits through football and as a man.”

Tanner’s June 9 official visit at Tulsa also made a big impression.

“It was an awesome official visit,” he explained. “The whole weekend was very personalized, and I could tell the coaches cared about me. The campus is very nice and the facilities were great. I liked how close and accessible everything was.”

Tulsa offensive line coach Ryan Stanchek was Tanner’s lead recruiter for Tulsa.

“I love Coach Stanchek. He is an awesome person and great technical coach,” Tanner described. “He was an All-American offensive tackle in college, and you can tell from the way he coaches up his players.”

Playing both right and left tackle as a junior last season, Tanner helped Marcus to a 6-5 record with 24.7 points per game. He is rated the 11th-best offensive lineman and the 80th-best overall recruit in the Dallas area by the Dallas Morning News. He was a second-team all-district selection as a junior.

“I think in the run game I use my athleticism, high motor and football IQ to handle the defense and finish blocks,” he said. “In the pass game, I am quick out of my stance and solid against various pass rush moves. I’m able to vary my set to interrupt the rush of the defensive lineman. At offensive line, there are always areas to improve, but I think those are some of my strengths.”