The 6-foot-6 wing hit the TU campus on Friday evening, and by Saturday afternoon, he had committed to Tulsa.

Before his official visit to Tulsa this weekend, Reggie Jones already knew a bit about the Tulsa program. The Western Michigan transfer played against the Golden Hurricane early last season in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Jones signed with Western Michigan as a 3-star recruit in the 2016 class and made an immediate impact for the Broncos. As a true freshman, Jones averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32 games. He began the season coming off the bench but ended up starting 14 games, ranking third on the team in scoring average and assists, as well as second in steals and 3-point field goal percentage (40.4%) .

This past season as a sophomore, Jones averaged 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He registered a career-high 27 points against Cleveland State, but after the season, he decided to find an opportunity elsewhere and announced his intention to transfer on March 12.

Aside from Tulsa, Jones also heard from schools in the Big 12 and Missouri Valley, but his only official visit was to TU.

Jones attended high school at Marion High in Indiana. As a senior, he averaged 16 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals per game, helping lead Marion to a record-tying eighth Class 3A Indiana state championship. In the title game, he hit seven of his final 10 shots and all 10 of his free throws, scoring 19 of his 25 points in the second half, and also grabbed eight rebounds and had four assists.

Jones averaged 18.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.4 steals during Marion's run to the state championship. He was an IBCA/Subway Senior Large School All-State Team selection, was named the Chronicle-Tribune’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year, as well as one of the Top 60 senior boys’ basketball players by Hoosier Basketball Magazine.

Jones will have to sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules and will then have two years of eligibility remaining at Tulsa.