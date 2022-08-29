If Tulsa could get on a roll last year while missing its best defensive back in Kendarin Ray, just think about how much better the defense can be with his return.

Ray missed Tulsa's last 7 games, including winning the last 4 games of Tulsa's 7-6 season, due to a broken ankle suffered in the Memphis game.

Ray's return will be nice for TU and the strong safety that Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery frequently calls out as being a future NFL player.

Rehabbing, as expected, was tough. But the whole process was encouraging.

"The process was tremendous, going twice a day for rehab. I had a lot of positive comments behind me, pushing me to get through it,” Ray said. "It was a tough process, but I got through it with the help of my teammates."

This season will mark the third year Ray will be a starter for the Golden Hurricane, and it will be his fifth year at TU. Before his broken ankle, he had never missed a game at TU since his redshirt freshman year of 2019 where he got extensive playing time as a backup, recording 40 tackles. He also broke up a pass, recovered 3 fumbles, and had 1.5 tackles for loss.

The 6-4, 208-pounder from Benham HS in Texas became a full-time starter in 2020, when he led TU with 63 tackles and 7 pass breakups. In 2021, despite only playing in 6 games, Ray still finished 8th on the team in tackles with 33, including one for a loss, broke up a pass and forced a fumble.

Coming to TU in 2018 was a no-brainer for Ray after a terrific recruiting process by TU coach Philip Montgomery and his assistant coaches.

"What attracted me to come to TU was just the love that the coaches gave me the second I stepped on campus on my official visit," Ray said. "I just liked Monty's family-oriented type of team. It felt like home the second I stepped on campus."

Adjusting to college was a challenge for Ray since he was a standout quarterback in high school his last two seasons, rushing for 1,953 yards and 19 touchdowns, and passing for 1,598 and 16 TD's.

"It's been a road for me. Coming out of high school I played quarterback, so when I first got here that was a big transition for me," Ray said. "The first time I played defense was here at Tulsa."

The experience Ray had at quarterback has helped him defend against opposing quarterbacks, because he knows their mindsets. Considering how much playing time he got in just his second year at TU, Ray was a quick study.

Ray has also done well academically at TU, already earning his degree in May in exercise and sports management, with a minor in education. He has one more year of eligibility after the 2022 season.

"It was a big step up. It was more intensity coming into college being academic based," Ray said. "It takes a little load off you knowing you don't have 6 or 7 classes in one day, like in high school. That was helpful, and you actually get tutoring here, so that was tremendously helpful as well."

When it comes to the football field, Ray's most memorable individual accomplishment came last season.

"I would say my best moment at TU was last year at Ohio State getting my first sack in that game," Ray said of the second game of the season at Ohio State where Tulsa put a major scare into the top 10 ranked Buckeyes, being down only 7 midway through the fourth quarter.

Playing well against all three top-10 teams like Tulsa did against Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati was a confidence booster.

"We go into those games playing against those teams knowing that we always want to play at the highest level," Ray said. "When we're able to stick with a team that is always talked about so much like that, it always gives us the confidence we need to go out there and compete with anyone."

It might be surprising to know that the athletic Ray considers his best quality on the field to be more cerebral.

"My communication on the field and my knowledge are top strengths," Ray said. "I watch a lot of film."

Montgomery has no doubt Ray's return from injury this season will bolster an otherwise not-so-experienced secondary.

"Obviously, getting Kendarin Ray back, having his veteran leadership back, his experience back, that's going to pay dividends for us," Montgomery said. "K-Ray has tremendous upside. I think he can play at the next level."