 InsideTulsaSports - Preseason practice begins for Tulsa Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-03 10:40:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Preseason practice begins for Tulsa Football

Tulsa head football coach Philip Montgomery
Tulsa head football coach Philip Montgomery (TU Athletics)
Chris Harmon • InsideTulsaSports
Publisher
@ChrisHarmonITS
Publisher and Managing Editor of Inside Tulsa Sports since 2002 and senior writer for Hurricane Elite magazine. Former TU beat reporter for the Moore American and the McAlester News Capital.

The University of Tulsa football program begins preseason practice on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and will be in full pads on Sunday. TU has a large number of D-1 transfers, and several positions will be worth watching as players battle for starting spots.

Below is a full team breakdown, position by position, of the Golden Hurricane for the 2022 football season:

Quarterback Breakdown

Returning starter Davis Brin has a full season of experience under his belt, which will serve him and TU well in 2022.

Running Back Breakdown

It's a luxury to lose one of the best running backs in school history and still have plenty of talent in the backfield.

Wide Receiver Breakdown

At receiver, Tulsa has a mix of explosive veterans and young emerging talent that could spark the passing game.

Tight End Breakdown

With Ethan Hall leading the way, the Golden Hurricane has a very capable group of tight ends.

Offensive Line Breakdown

After losing two NFL Draft picks from its offensive line, Tulsa is looking for the right pieces to solidify the unit.

Special Teams Breakdown

Tulsa has one of the best tandems of returning place kicking and punting specialists in college football.

Defensive Line Breakdown

Although the overall unit doesn't have a ton of experience, TU's defensive line could continue its strong play in 2022.

Linebacker Breakdown

Justin Wright is the face of Tulsa's defense in 2022. He's the leader, the playmaker, and is just a flat-out terrific football player.

Cornerback Breakdown

Tyon Davis leads a cornerback group that has a chance to be very strong for the Golden Hurricane in 2022.

Safety Breakdown

Getting a player like Kendarin Ray back is like a perfect Christmas present coming way early for the Golden Hurricane.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}