Preseason practice begins for Tulsa Football
The University of Tulsa football program begins preseason practice on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and will be in full pads on Sunday. TU has a large number of D-1 transfers, and several positions will be worth watching as players battle for starting spots.
Below is a full team breakdown, position by position, of the Golden Hurricane for the 2022 football season:
Returning starter Davis Brin has a full season of experience under his belt, which will serve him and TU well in 2022.
It's a luxury to lose one of the best running backs in school history and still have plenty of talent in the backfield.
At receiver, Tulsa has a mix of explosive veterans and young emerging talent that could spark the passing game.
With Ethan Hall leading the way, the Golden Hurricane has a very capable group of tight ends.
After losing two NFL Draft picks from its offensive line, Tulsa is looking for the right pieces to solidify the unit.
Tulsa has one of the best tandems of returning place kicking and punting specialists in college football.
Although the overall unit doesn't have a ton of experience, TU's defensive line could continue its strong play in 2022.
Justin Wright is the face of Tulsa's defense in 2022. He's the leader, the playmaker, and is just a flat-out terrific football player.
Tyon Davis leads a cornerback group that has a chance to be very strong for the Golden Hurricane in 2022.
Getting a player like Kendarin Ray back is like a perfect Christmas present coming way early for the Golden Hurricane.