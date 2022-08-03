Preseason practice begins for Tulsa Football

The University of Tulsa football program begins preseason practice on Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. and will be in full pads on Sunday. TU has a large number of D-1 transfers, and several positions will be worth watching as players battle for starting spots.

Below is a full team breakdown, position by position, of the Golden Hurricane for the 2022 football season:

• Quarterback Breakdown

Returning starter Davis Brin has a full season of experience under his belt, which will serve him and TU well in 2022.

• Running Back Breakdown

It's a luxury to lose one of the best running backs in school history and still have plenty of talent in the backfield.

• Wide Receiver Breakdown

At receiver, Tulsa has a mix of explosive veterans and young emerging talent that could spark the passing game.

• Tight End Breakdown

With Ethan Hall leading the way, the Golden Hurricane has a very capable group of tight ends.

• Offensive Line Breakdown

After losing two NFL Draft picks from its offensive line, Tulsa is looking for the right pieces to solidify the unit.

• Special Teams Breakdown

Tulsa has one of the best tandems of returning place kicking and punting specialists in college football.

• Defensive Line Breakdown

Although the overall unit doesn't have a ton of experience, TU's defensive line could continue its strong play in 2022.

• Linebacker Breakdown

Justin Wright is the face of Tulsa's defense in 2022. He's the leader, the playmaker, and is just a flat-out terrific football player.

• Cornerback Breakdown

Tyon Davis leads a cornerback group that has a chance to be very strong for the Golden Hurricane in 2022.

• Safety Breakdown

Getting a player like Kendarin Ray back is like a perfect Christmas present coming way early for the Golden Hurricane.