Tulsa is hosting another round of official visitors this weekend, but there's not much suspense with this group, as the majority of the recruits on campus signed with Tulsa in the early signing period. However, an unsigned junior college prospect tweeted about his scheduled visit to TU this weekend as well.

Tulsa signed 18 recruits in the early signing period and brought in three D-1 transfers this month. The regular signing period begins on Wednesday, February 5, so the Hurricane could bring in another group of visitors on January 31.

