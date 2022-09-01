When it comes to punting at Tulsa, an Aussie rules. Lachlan Wilson is already one of the best punters in Tulsa history.

Wilson, who grew up playing Australian Rules Football in Melbourne, Australia, already had one of the top punting seasons in TU history. His 45.7-yard average is the fourth best all-time for a single season at TU.

With three years of eligibility left, the 24-year old Wilson has a chance to become Tulsa's best ever punter.

So how does an Australian with zero football experience wind up at TU in 2019?

"I was playing Australian football at home, where punting is what we do to pass and stuff. I got seen by a bloke that said I should try it out, and it kind of snowballed from there," Wilson said. "I sent some film over, and here I am, really."

The 6-foot-3, 194-pounder played the full forward position for the Heidelberg Football Club in Australian Rules Football, where he started for years. The position involved punting for goals and passing - which requires punching it off the palm of your hand or punting the oval ball, which is a little fatter and more rounded than the American football.

Invited as a preferred walk-on by TU after seeing his film, Wilson accepted and redshirted in his first semester in 2019 while watching Thomas Bennett, who holds the second-best average in Tulsa history - 46.6 in 2018.

Wilson was so impressive in practice that, after a semester, he was put on scholarship.

Deciding to come to America wasn't a tough decision.

"It was something that just kind of happened organically. It was definitely an opportunity that I thought I have to take, especially studying business as well," Wilson said. "Tulsa is a great spot for that. Kind of perfect, play football and school."

Adjusting to life in America hasn't been difficult for Wilson.

"That was pretty easy. I've always enjoyed America. I had been here many times before," Wilson said. "So, it wasn't a complete foreign land to me. It feels like home here."

And the long travel home doesn't bother him either.

"Including layovers, 20 to 24 hours, which I don't think is too bad, when you think about it," Wilson said.

Wilson is one of the growing number of Australian punters playing NCAA college football. That has caused an increasing number of punters to have the option of rolling out and kicking on the run, something they are used to doing in the land down under.

"We do some roll out style punts at the moment. It just kind of depends on field position and where we are at to kind of roll," Wilson said. "Also depending on the protection and the other team. There are a lot of variables. But it is something we use."

Another perk of being an Australian Rules Football veteran is knowing how to accurately kick the ball for position, which is a big help in trying to pin the opposing team back deep in its own territory.

"Inside the 20, I'm doing an end-over-end, which is something they call rugby, mainly here, and I flick my foot to put as much backspin as I can possibly to give it a chance to spin back," Wilson said. “It's not an absolute science. I'm hitting directly behind the point of the football.

"I don't think it's that hard. I've been doing it since a very young age. I've taught a lot of our other American kickers and they pick it up pretty quick."

With Bennett graduated, Wilson became Tulsa's punter in his second year at TU in 2020, and had a strong first year, averaging 42.9 yards for a Golden Hurricane team that was ranked in the top 25 for much of the season. He obviously stepped it up even more last season.

"I think I've improved a lot for sure," Wilson said. "When I got here, it was the first time playing the game in my life, so it took a while to get comfortable and get a feel for it. Get used to how they rush. Now, every snap I take further, I get more relaxed and more comfortable on the field. That allows me to kick the ball better."

Another duty has been added to Wilson's plate this year. He is now the holder on place kicks for standout kicker Zack Long, who, like Wilson, had never played American football until coming to TU, having been a soccer player in high school.

Wilson is replacing the very dependable, graduated Cannon Montgomery as holder.

"It's going good. I've been holding for a long time, ever since I got here. I was the backup holder when Cannon used to hold. I've been catching Adam (Higuera, graduated after 2021) on snaps now for a long time, so I feel very prepared.

"It is a little bit difficult. As long as you get the laces out from the kicker's eyes, that's usually the best."

On the Ray Guy Award Watch List for the second consecutive season, Wilson is majoring in business management and finance. He is on pace to get his undergraduate degree in the spring of 2023, and will then work on his MBA.

The long journey to Tulsa has been well worth it for Wilson. As the old cliche goes about punters, you hope to do so well on offense that they aren't needed much.

But when Wilson is used in punting, he is a definite weapon for the Golden Hurricane.