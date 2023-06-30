College Station (TX) A&M Consolidated athlete Trace Meadows picked up an offer from Tulsa in late May, and he plans check out the TU campus in late July while attending a Kevin Wilson Football Camp.

“The plan is to be in Tulsa on July 27 for camp,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “We are excited to come check it all out. Coach (Chris) Polizzi has been great, so I just want to come show them that they are right about me and that they want me in blue and gold.

“I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can about the school and the program.”

Polizzi is Tulsa’s new defensive coordinator, and he offered Meadows just a week into his tenure.

“I love him so far,” Meadows said of Polizzi. “He has a lot of energy and seems very excited coming in to help Tulsa get better. I’m definitely looking forward to getting to know Coach Polizzi, Coach (Joe) Bolden, Coach (Michael) Hunter and the rest of the staff better. I know there is a lot of excitement around the program and what Coach Wilson is building there at Tulsa.

“The coaches there are working hard to form a relationship. I’m enjoying getting to know them.”

At 6-1 and 198 pounds, Meadows is a multi-purpose athlete for A&M Consolidated, playing free safety, linebacker and receiver, while helping the Tigers to a 9-3 overall record and 6-1 in district play last season. As a junior on defense, he totaled 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles. As a sophomore, he had 40 tackles and three interceptions.

“My game is best described by being very versatile,” he said. “I can see the field and play the deep ball, and I can cover and play in space, but I can also slide down into the box as part of the run fit like a linebacker.

“I’m not going to be afraid to stick my nose in and hit someone, the film will show that. I also have had a lot of success as a punt returner, when they’ll kick me the ball.”

Meadows said he is working to improve his strength and speed in the off-season, along with improving his coverage technique.

“We have a new coaching staff and scheme at our high school, so I’m going to end up playing a hybrid linebacker position,” he explained. “I’m using summer work to make sure I stay sharp on the skills I would need at the next level as a defensive back.

“I have a great support system around me to make sure I am doing the right things.”

Aside from Tulsa, Meadows also holds offers from Louisiana Tech, San Diego, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Sam Houston State and Utah Tech. He is also receiving strong interest from Duke, Northwestern and Rice.

“I want to find a program that I fit into what they are looking for on the field and that values me as a player and a part of the future there,” he said. “I also want to fit into their culture, mesh with the coaching staff, and the university as a whole. My parents have helped me understand this is a 40-year decision, not just a 4-year decision.

“I’m hoping to find a staff that values development of high school players and that will use me in their scheme as an attacking player. I want to find a program with a strong academic support system.”

