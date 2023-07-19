If you can get a sack off of Tyler Smith, you probably can get a sack off of just about anybody.

Enter Ben Kopenski.

A graduate transfer for TU from Oklahoma State, Kopenski blew by Smith, the current starting left tackle/left guard for the Dallas Cowboys and first round draft pick in the NFL, to sack Davis Brin in 2021 when Kopinski played for the Pokes.

Not bad for a former walk-on.

Kopenski, the 6-1, 255-pounder from Prosper HS in McKinney, Texas, is one of the components of Tulsa's revamped defense that should make an impact this season.

In the new era of Tulsa football, new era defensive guys like Kopenski, Vontroy Malone and Owen Ostroski, along with veterans like Joseph Anderson, are going to need to step up for the 2023 Tulsa defensive line.

The front line of defense for Tulsa's new look 4-2-5 defense has to play well in order for the defense to thrive.

Gone are the days of TU running its base 3-3-5 defense. There will still be some of that, but it would be in a different form, and it won't be the base defense.

"We're trying to do it, maybe not substitute to do it," Wilson said of switching between four and three-man lines. "We're trying to have four D-linemen, where one of those D-linemen can be a linebacker type, a D-end type of guy."

Besides Kopenski, Vontroy Malone (6-5, 225, RS-Fr.) and Zach Neilsen (6-1, 235, RS-Fr.) fit that description for versatility who can play some at defensive end, and some at linebacker.

"I think Kopenski and Vontroy are the two, because they're a little bit more athletic," Wilson said. "Neilsen will be a third, because he played linebacker."

Graduate transfer Kopenski became an important part of OSU's defense during his last two seasons in Stillwater, recording 4.5 sacks among 6 tackles for loss, and 17 total tackles.

Kopenski appeared in all 13 games in 2022 for OSU, and had 3.5 sacks among 4 tackles for loss, 14 tackles, and 8 quarterback hurries. He transferred to TU after spring practice had concluded.

Returnee Owen Ostroski will undoubtedly play a lot, and may start. The 6-2, 262-pound sophomore is listed as first team on the depth chart.

Ostroski, the son of former first team All-American offensive lineman and longtime NFL starter Jerry Ostroski, got playing time last season as a true freshman out of Holland Hall.

The younger Ostroski looked good when he got a chance in limited reps, recording 2.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for loss among 23 tackles. He also forced a fumble in his 11 games.

"Kopenski and Vontroy have got some speed outside," Wilson said. "Owen is a little bit bigger guy who may play some short yardage and goal line situations as a D-end. I would say Owen will play a fair amount."

Also at defensive end is Izuchukwu King Ani (6-4, 265, Jr.), a Mississippi State transfer from Nigeria. King Ani had two tackles in one game last season for TU.

"You've got Owen and King at one side. Vontroy had the best spring of all the guys. And Zach Neilsen," Wilson said. "I think Ben looks better than those four. But those four did nice things."

Wilson, defensive coordinator Chris Polizzi, and defensive line coach Ron Burton all have big expectations for Malone.

"Was very impressed with Vontroy," Wilson said. "Got to get stronger, but I think he's, for a young guy, he found the ball a lot. He's got to get tougher and all that stuff."

Neilsen's rise on the depth chart from redshirt freshman linebacker to second-team defensive end has been fast.

"Neilsen's an Aussie who's played linebacker," Wilson said. "He's a decent size kid. Great student. Pretty good play clip. Strong, fast, awkward. Aussie awkward."

Kopenski, Ostroski, Malone, Neilsen and King Ani should form a strong group of defensive ends with good depth.

"King's a big, big guy. Owen did well. Owen and King are more like D-linemen types," Wilson said. "I think Owen's got the ability to be a big, anchor end, or to even be, in some passing situations, a 3-technique where he can play on the guard. Give you a little bit more size, a little bit more speed, in passing situations.

"And I'll tell you, Vontroy's our second-best end. You might see a combination of those two (Malone and Kopenski), plus Owen as a 3-guy, getting the bulk of the play, plus King and Zach being a backup.”

Incoming freshman R.J. Jackson is a 6-4, 240-pounder from Choctaw who Wilson thinks has strong potential at defensive end.

"R.J. Jackson is the other kid, from Choctaw," Wilson said. "He is a bigger kid. It looks like he might play. He's a younger guy. Maybe he's an end, maybe he's an inside guy. I thought that position did reasonably well."

The new TU staff is in good shape on defense. New defensive coordinator Chris Polizzi, who spent his last three seasons as DC at Tennessee-Martin, is on board at TU after the Golden Hurricane went spring practice without a DC.

Defensive line coach Ron Burton is an experienced coach who was a starter and incredibly hard hitter at linebacker for over a year during Tom Landry's last season for the Dallas Cowboys, and during Jimmy Johnson's first year. He was a standout defensive end at UNC in college where he was a teammate of Wilson's.

Polizzi and Burton have some solid players returning at defensive tackle.

Jayden Simon (6-3, 316, Jr.) and Joseph Anderson are running at first team in the interior of the defensive line. Simon, a Colorado transfer who played well for TU before being injured last season, is ahead of Everitt Rogers (6-2, 305, Sr.) at nose guard.

"Inside guys, kind of like the O-line - kind of big, kind of mature," Wilson said. "We got Jayden Simon down to 316, so he's doing well. I like where he is, coming off the knee injury."

Simon had 22 tackles in 8 games in 2022, while Rogers had 17 tackles and one tackle for loss in 12 games.

Anderson (6-0, 281, Sr.) is a former walk-on who is listed ahead of newcomer Zaid Hamden (6-0, 265, Gr.-TR,) who spent last season at Southern Illinois after stops at James Madison and Ohio State (when Wilson was there). Anderson had 4.5 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks, among his 35 tackles last season.

"I like Joe as a veteran guy. And Zaid is a kid who played for us at Ohio State, that I knew, is probably 265 now, he'll push 270," Wilson said. "I've got a type. For example, Zaid is probably 5-10 1/2 on a good day, probably 5-9 1/2. But I like him, he was a great wrestler, just like Joe. Those two guys got some quicks. Jayden and Everitt have got some girth."

Tulsa's true freshmen interior defensive linemen could get a chance for playing time. Reeves Baller (6-6, 215, Argyle, Tx. Liberty HS), Tyler Rich (6-3, 290, Owasso) and James Eaglin (6-4, 300, Missouri City, Tx. Ridge Point HS) could get playing time.

"I think you are going to see James Eaglin there," Wilson said. "I think Tyler Rich of Owasso could also figure in. Tyler, like big Reeves Baller, pretty strong. So maybe he transitions, where, as a freshman, he can be that fifth D-tackle.

"I think at the D-end and D-tackle, you’re going to see a committee there. I think you're going to see Tyler Rich in the mix. I think those top ten guys maybe play 20 to 25, 30 plays a game. Because I think that is what you need to play."

Tulsa's defensive line appears to be a talented group. That should help with the transition in TU's defensive scheme, and it should go a long way in helping TU win games in 2023.