Braylon Braxton has become the face of the Tulsa football program in almost record time.

Although not guaranteed anything, Braxton is now expected to be the next standout Tulsa quarterback.

How quickly things can change.

Braxton went from being a specialty package guy to being ‘The Guy’ in lightning speed. From being a redshirt freshman backup to being the next anointed one.

But not so fast, Tulsa fans. There are more quarterbacks at TU. And new Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson is an old school guy who doesn't give his players anything. He makes them earn it.

Also, Wilson, someone who doesn't give false praise, really seems to like his quarterbacks.

"I think our quarterback position is our best skill position," Wilson said. "And not just Braylon. I think of those backups, there's a couple of good quarterbacks."

Braxton's emergence at Tulsa as quarterback is due to a mixture of talent, hard work, and being at the right place at the right time.

The 6-foot-3, 222-pounder from Frisco Independence HS might not even be at TU anymore if it wasn't for the hiring of Wilson.

Having coached multiple high first round NFL draft picks at quarterback, with second pick of the draft C.J. Stroud being the most recent example a few months ago, Wilson has, for good reason, a reputation of being a quarterback guru.

Stay at Tulsa. Be like Stroud or Justin Fields.

Undoubtedly, Wilson's reputation as the offensive coordinator for Ohio State and OU in developing star quarterbacks played a big part in Braxton removing his name from the transfer portal. Braxton had entered the portal soon after longtime TU coach Philip Montgomery was fired just after the season ended, and was expected to be highly sought after.

But even before Wilson's introductory press conference as Tulsa's next football coach, Braxton was out of the portal.

If anyone would have predicted Braxton's quick emergence after the first three games of the 2022 season, they may have been called crazy.

That is because Davis Brin was lighting things up after a solid first year of starting while leading Tulsa to a 7-6 record in 2021. And after Brin's unbelievable performance in Tulsa's magical comeback win in 2020 over Tulane in the Hurricane’s top 25 regular season.

Leading the nation in passing yards per game at over 400 yards coming into the game at Ole Miss in Week 4, Brin got off to a hot start against the Rebels, and Tulsa led 14-7. But Brin injured his ankle early in the game on a designed run play. After playing a few series on the bad ankle, Brin couldn't go.

Brin's ankle, and his performance, were never the same at TU.

Due to how well Braxton played, starting with the second quarter at Mississippi, and especially due to his performance in the last two games of the season, it was apparent to everyone that Braxton was the future Tulsa quarterback.

So, Braxton goes from looking at another year as a backup to Brin in 2023 before getting his chance in 2024, to being a highly sought after transfer portal player in 2023, to being where he is now.

Facing the obvious, Brin went into the transfer portal, and will now play his last season as the Georgia Southern quarterback.

It took a few games for Braxton to hit his stride at TU. Although he is far from being a finished product, Braxton's last two games showed what he could become.

Wilson realizes what he has in Braxton. But he also knows that Braxton has a long way to go to become the type of quarterback he is used to coaching.

"Braxton is a really good athlete. He's buying in," Wilson said. "Throwing a little bit better. More on target."

Braxton's true emergence came after the decision was made for Brin to shut it down for the rest of the 2022 season. Braxton had passed for over 100 yards in the previous three games coming into the final two.

Braxton responded by going over 300 yards passing in his last two games in two Tulsa wins. He went 20 for 27 for 302 yards and a TD at home against South Florida in the second to last week, and was incredible on the road against a good Houston team in the season finale, completing 25 of 43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Known for his running, where he had come into games as the running quarterback, Braxton showed incredible poise passing in the last two games. He also was impressive running, gaining 51 yards and a TD on 11 carries against Houston after rushing for two touchdowns at USF. And he didn't throw an interception in those two games.

Overall, Braxton passed for 1,136 yards at a 56.4 percent completion rate, and had 10 TD passes with only two interceptions. His completion percentage was 67.1 over his last two games.

He rushed for 251 yards and scored 5 touchdowns on the ground as well for the season.

The transformation from a player who was mostly a running threat in the Ole Miss game to his end season product was stunning.

As was the case against Ole Miss, where he showed incredible ability to escape a pass rush against an outmatched, inexperienced offensive line. He wasn't a huge passing threat against Ole Miss. He is now.

But as optimistic as most are about Braxton, Wilson has another quarterback at TU who could challenge Braxton for playing time.

Cardell Williams can play.

"Cardell's got a chance to be really good. He might be the best thrower of the crowd," Wilson said about the 6-3, 190-pound redshirt freshman from Houston Westfield HS.

Williams was terrific in the 2022 TU spring game, showing an incredible arm as well as amazing quickness. He enrolled early as a freshman in 2022 instead of finishing his last semester of high school.

Wilson clearly believes that Braxton and Williams are Tulsa's top two quarterbacks. But Roman Fuller is a player who could be a factor, especially if he is forced into the main backup role due to injury. Fuller is a 6-4, 206-pound fourth-year junior from Decatur, Texas, who has seen very little game time so far.

"Roman's a good pocket quarterback," Wilson said. "Probably a little bit like the young man who left (Brin), in how mobile he is. Throws it ok."

After Fuller, walk-on Stephen Kittleman is a 5-10, 183-pound third-year sophomore from Jenks. Kittleman has intangibles that make him a valuable member of the team. He is expected to be the holder for Tulsa's kickers this season.

"Kittleman, he's a great role kind of guy, but has some limitations as a thrower," Wilson said.

An intriguing recruit is Tulsa Metro Christian's Kirk Francis, who is a 6-2, 180-pound preferred walk-on that was close to getting a scholarship offer. The Tulsa coaching staff, including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Steve Spurrier, Jr., really likes Francis.

"Kittleman and Kirk Francis could figure into the mix," Wilson said. "His (Francis) skill set fits here. I could see him being a successful guy in time. Maybe he's good enough to be a scout teamer here as a freshman. Maybe he's good enough to compete with Roman and Kittleman."

Based on Wilson’s comments, quarterback is nowhere near Tulsa's biggest worry this season, although nothing is set in stone. But Braxton and Williams both look like they can be outstanding signal-callers, given time.