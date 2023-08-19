On Saturday, August 19, Broken Arrow (OK) tight end and defensive end Derrick Osmond committed to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, about a 15-minute drive from his home. The 6-foot-7 and 240-pound athlete says his decision was based on Tulsa’s new coaching staff, and the way head coach Kevin Wilson and his assistants are aggressively recruiting the state of Oklahoma’s top talent.

“They are great,” Osmond told Inside Tulsa Sports. “I love the energy they bring, and their local recruitment is changing that program around. The (facilities) are amazing. My grandfather played there before going into the NFL, and I always love walking through the facility and seeing his pictures up on the wall.”

Osmond’s grandfather – John Osmond – was an offensive lineman for the Golden Hurricane in the 1960s from Wewoka, Oklahoma. The elder Osmond started for Tulsa’s 1964 and 1965 teams that played in back-to-back Bluebonnet Bowls. He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth round of the 1966 AFL Draft, while also being picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the tenth round of the 1966 NFL Draft.

“He has told me many stories of the amazing teammates and the special bond you are a part of when you become a Hurricane,” the younger Osmond said of his grandfather.

While Osmond played mostly at defensive end last season for Broken Arrow, Tulsa recruited him as a tight end.

“I think that my size is an advantage on a lot of defensive players,” said Osmond. “But I think a lot of my success is due to my teammates. They are the ones who do the little things to make me look good.”

Osmond caught three pass for 33 yards and a touchdown last season on offense. Defensively, he collected 36 tackles (24 solo), 4 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and recovered a fumble for a 33-yard touchdown.

“I was primarily at defensive end since one of our seniors got hurt,” Osmond explained. “But offense is going to shine this year. I hope to lead my team to state.”

Osmond was recently selected to VYPE Magazine’s 6A-1 All-District Preseason Team as a tight end. He chose Tulsa over offers from Kansas, Kent State, Bowling Green, Texas State, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), and others, and he is Tulsa's seventh consecutive commitment that also had at least one Power Five offer.

Tulsa now has 12 commitments in its 2024 recruiting class, including four from the state of Oklahoma. Verbal commitments are non-binding, and prospective student athletes can sign letters of intent during the early December signing period.